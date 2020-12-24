Cale, Rhoden have career games; Seton Hall beats Georgetown

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Myles Cale scored a career-best 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, Jared Rhoden had his third double-double of the season and Seton Hall never trailed in its 78-67 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Rhoden tied his career highs with 26 points and 12 rebounds and added four assists and two steals. Cale made 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

Rhoden and Cale scored six points apiece as Seton Hall (6-4, 3-1 Big East) jumped to a 12-2 lead and Rhoden hit a 3 and then made two free throws to give the Pirates a 17-point lead with about four minutes left in the first half.

Georgetown (3-5, 1-3) used a 9-0 spurt to trim its deficit to 70-61 with 2:33 to play but Rhoden answered with a jumper and the Hoyas trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Qudus Wahab had 16 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for Georgetown. Jahvon Blair added 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

—

