HAMMOND, La. (AP)Nick Caldwell had 28 points in Southeastern Louisiana’s 92-87 win over New Orleans on Thursday night.

Caldwell added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland Conference). Roger McFarlane scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and four steals. Boogie Anderson was 7 of 11 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Privateers (6-13, 3-5) were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 27 points. New Orleans also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Simeon Kirkland. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse also had 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

