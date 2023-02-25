SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP)Kevin Caldwell Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to earn Lindenwood a 97-96 overtime win over Arkansas-Little Rock Saturday to send the Lions into the Ohio Valley Conference tournament as the No. 8 seed.

It was the second straight overtime win for Lindenwood, which knocked off Southeast Missouri in double overtime Thursday and the teams will play a rematch Wednesday in the first-round of the OVC tournament.

Caldwell scored 26 points and added five assists for the Lions (11-20, 6-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Cam Burrell added 23 points while going 8 of 14 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had nine rebounds. Chris Childs recorded 20 points and was 5 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Trojans (10-21, 6-12) were led by Deantoni Gordon, who recorded 35 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Myron Gardner added 18 points and two blocks for Little Rock. In addition, Jordan Jefferson had 14 points.

