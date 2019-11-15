Calcaterra lifts San Diego over Weber St. 71-56

OGDEN, Utah (AP)Joey Calcaterra matched his career high with 21 points as San Diego beat Weber State 71-56 on Thursday night.

Calcaterra hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

James Jean-Marie had 10 points and nine rebounds for San Diego (2-2). Braun Hartfield added 10 points and six rebounds.

Cody John had 20 points for the Wildcats (0-2). Khameron Davis added seven rebounds.

KJ Cunningham, the Wildcats’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 5.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

San Diego matches up against Colorado on the road on Saturday. Weber State faces West Coast Baptist at home on Tuesday.

