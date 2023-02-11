LOS ANGELES (AP)Atin Wright scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal Poly 64-53 on Saturday night.

Wright was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Matadors (6-19, 3-11 Big West Conference). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Onyi Eyisi recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

The Mustangs (7-19, 1-13) were led in scoring by Brantly Stevenson, who finished with 14 points. Cal Poly also got 12 points from Trevon Taylor. Chance Hunter also recorded eight points. The loss was the Mustangs’ 13th straight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.