Cal Baptist rallies late in 73-66 win over Utah Valley

In what has shaped up as a historic season, the Dayton Flyers are on a mission and showing no sign of crumbling to the pressure of being ranked No. 4 in the nation.

The Flyers (26-2, 15-0 Atlantic 10) have the nation's longest winning streak at 17 games. They have set a school record for victories and have clinched a share of the A-10 regular-season title.