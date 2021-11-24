Cain scores 28 to carry Oakland past Delaware 81-73

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Jamal Cain had 28 points and was named Tournament MVP as Oakland defeated Delaware 81-73 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday night.

Cain hit 10 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds and three steals.

Jalen Moore had 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Oakland (5-2). Zion Young added 12 points. Trey Townsend had 12 points.

Gianmarco Arletti had 16 points and six rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Kevin Anderson added 14 points. Ryan Allen had 11 points.

