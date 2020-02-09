C. Florida registers surprise beating Tulsa 83-75

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Darin Green Jr. had a season-high 26 points as Central Florida beat Tulsa 83-75 on Sunday.

Green Jr. shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Ceasar DeJesus had 18 points for Central Florida (13-10, 4-7 American Athletic Conference). Dazon Ingram added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia had 10 points.

Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 30 points for the Golden Hurricane (15-8, 7-3). Lawson Korita added 12 points.

Central Florida matches up against Wichita State at home on Thursday. Tulsa matches up against East Carolina at home on Wednesday.

