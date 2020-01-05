BYU opens WCC play by walloping Loyola Marymount, 63-38

PROVO, Utah (AP)Yoeli Childs scored 19 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds as BYU opened West Coast Conference play by walloping Loyola Marymount, 63-38 on Saturday night.

The Cougars recorded their sixth straight win by limiting the Lions to just 19 points in each half.

Loyola Marymount shot just 34% from the field, hitting 16 of 47, including just 2 of 15 from long range.

Jake Toolson scored 13 points and collected five steals for BYU (12-4), which shot 23 of 54 from the field (42.6%) and hit 8 of 24 from behind the arc.

Eli Scott had 15 points for the Lions (7-9, 1-1).

