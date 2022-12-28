RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Tyler Burton scored 20 points as Richmond beat Coppin State 83-65 on Wednesday night.

Burton also contributed eight rebounds for the Spiders (7-6). Jason Roche scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Neal Quinn shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Kam’Ron Cunningham finished with 16 points for the Eagles (5-11). Sam Sessoms added 13 points and four assists for Coppin State. Mike Hood also had 11 points.

The game was tight heading into the half, as Richmond held a two-point lead, 40-38. Roche paced their team in scoring through the first half with 13 points. Richmond outscored Coppin State in the second half by 16 points, with Burton scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Up next for Richmond is a matchup Saturday with George Mason on the road. Coppin State visits Rutgers on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.