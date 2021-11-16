Burton scores 20 to lead Richmond over Georgia St. 94-78

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Tyler Burton had 20 points as Richmond defeated Georgia State 94-78 on Tuesday night.

Nick Sherod had 16 points for Richmond (2-1). Grant Golden added 15 points. Matt Grace had 14 points.

Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with 15.0 points per game, was held to only two points. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Kane Williams had 17 points for the Panthers (2-1). Justin Roberts added 16 points. Evan Johnson had 13 points.

Corey Allen, whose 23 points per game coming into the matchup led the Panthers, was held to only seven points (3 of 11).

