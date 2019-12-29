Closings
Burrell leads No. 25 Lady Vols past Howard

NCAA Basketball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Rae Burrell scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for her first double-double and No. 22 Tennessee rolled to an 88-38 win over Howard on Sunday.

Jessie Rennie hit five 3-pointers and added 16 points, both career highs, for the Lady Vols (10-2), who open Southeast Conference play on Thursday. Rennia Davis also scored 16 points and Jordan Horston added 14.

Jayla Thornton led the Bison (8-5), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, with nine points on 4-of-19 shooting, 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

The Lady Vols were never threatened, scoring nine straight after a 2-2 tie and turning that into a 17-2 run. There were 12 straight points – and a 20-2 run – in the second quarter for a 44-14 halftime lead. Howard was 0 of 13 on 3s, shooting 18% and was just 2 of 10 from the foul line.

The Bison finished the game shooting 19% from the field, 1 of 20 behind the arc and 13 of 28 (46%) from the foul line.

