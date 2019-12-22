Burrell, Horston have career days for No. 23 Lady Vols

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston combined for 41 points on 18-of-25 shooting, Rennia Davis had a double-double and No. 23 Tennessee rebounded from a big loss to top-ranked Stanford to defeat Portland State 88-61 on Saturday.

Burrell hit 10 of 13 shots to score a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 22 minutes off the bench. Horston was 8 of 12 and had a career-high 20 points. Davis went 7-of-11 shooting for 18 points and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds for her 24th career double-double. Jazmine Massengill contributed a career-high 10 assists for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee (9-2) shot 51%, including 6 of 13 3-pointers, and had a 56-26 rebounding advantage.

Kylie Jimenez had 15 points and Desirae Hansen 10 for the Vikings (6-4). Jordan Stotler blocked nine shots, tying the school record. Portland State only shot 32%, going 12 of 30 from 3-point range and 7 of 30 inside the arc

Portland State led 19-18 after one quarter but the Lady Vols raced back to lead 40-26 at the half. They blew the game open with a 25-9 advantage in the third quarter. Tennessee went 10 of 18 in the third while the Vikings were 2 of 14.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.