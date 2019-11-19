Burns scores 33, Southern tops Ecclesia College 121-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Freshman Damiree Burns scored a career high 33 points and Southern rolled to a 121-55 win over Ecclesia College on Monday night.

Jayden Saddle and Isaiah Rollins each added 12 points for the Jaguars.

With Burns going 14 of 19, the Jaguars (2-2) shot 55% and had a 52-26 rebounding advantage.

The Royals, a National Christian College Athletic Association member, was led by Zachary Mcgee and Nicholas Cage with 15 points apiece.

