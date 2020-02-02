Burns scores 22 to lead Oral Roberts over Denver 86-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Deondre Burns had 22 points as Oral Roberts beat Denver 86-77 on Saturday night.

R.J. Fuqua had 19 points for Oral Roberts (12-10, 5-4 Summit League). Kevin Obanor added 14 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 30 points for the Pioneers (5-19, 1-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Ade Murkey added 24 points and seven rebounds.

Oral Roberts takes on North Dakota on the road on Thursday. Denver faces Purdue Fort Wayne at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.