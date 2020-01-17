Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

Burns scores 22, Oral Roberts defeats Western Illinois 87-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Deondre Burns scored 22 points on his birthday and Oral Roberts used a late run to turn back Western Illinois 87-70 on Thursday night.

Max Abmas added 16 points for the Golden Eagles (10-8, 3-2 Summit League), Emmanuel Nzekwesi 15 points and Kevin Obanor 10 points.

Burns and Abmas had five points apiece when Oral Roberts broke the game open with a 16-2 run. Burns started it with a jumper at the 6:31 mark that put the Golden Eagles up 71-64. Abmas followed with a jumper and then both knocked down 3-pointers.

The Leathernecks got a pair of free throws from C.J. Duff before Emmanuel Nzekwesi scores four points and R.J. Fuqua ended it with a jumper. The Golden Eagls made 6 of 9 shots and led 85-66 with 1:51 to play. Western Illinois went 0 for 5 with three turnovers.

Zion Young scored 18 points for the Leathernecks (5-11, 2-4), Kobe Webster added 15 and C.J. Duff 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.