ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)D.J. Burns Jr. had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Winthrop extended its win streak to eight games, topping Charleston Southern 92-86 on Saturday.

Burns hit 10 of 12 shots.

Drew Buggs had 17 points for Winthrop (21-8, 14-2 Big South Conference), the South Division champion. Patrick Good added 15 points. Sin’Cere McMahon had 10 points.

Deontaye Buskey scored a season-high 28 points for the Buccaneers (5-24, 1-15), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Tahlik Chavez added 22 points. Taje’ Kelly had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Winthrop defeated Charleston Southern 70-65 on Jan. 15.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com