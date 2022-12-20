KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Terrell Burden had 16 points in Kennesaw State’s 65-56 win against South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Burden was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line for the Owls (8-4). Brandon Stroud scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Demond Robinson finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Jordan Gainey led the way for the Spartans (5-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Trae Broadnax added 11 points and six steals for South Carolina Upstate. Nick Alves also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.