KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Terrell Burden had 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Central Arkansas 83-72 on Wednesday night.

Chris Youngblood had 17 points for Kennesaw State (11-13, 6-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson added 11 points. Isaiah Reddish had eight rebounds.

Camren Hunter had 20 points for the Bears (7-16, 4-6). Jared Chatham added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Eddy Kayouloud had 15 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com