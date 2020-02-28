Buggs scores 20, Hawaii tops Fullerton 70-59

HONOLULU (AP)Drew Buggs scored 20 points and Hawaii used a quick start in the second half to earn a 70-59 win over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday night.

Nursing a 38-36 halftime lead, Buggs opened the second half with two free throws and hit a jumper at the 16:07 mark to put the Rainbow Warriors on top 46-36.

The Titans got as close as six but with five minutes to play, a Buggs jumper made it an 11-point game and with Justin Webster following with a 3-pointer and Zigmars Raimo adding a layup to make it 64-48, the Rainbows kept the lead in double figures the rest of the way.

Eddie Stansberry added 15 points for Hawaii (16-11, 7-6 Big West Conference) and Weber scored 10.

Johnny Wang scored a career-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Titans (10-18, 5-8), Jackson Rowe added 13 and Brandon Kanga 12.

Hawaii defeated CSU Fullerton 75-69 on Jan. 9. The Titans play at CSU Northridge on Saturday. Hawaii is home against UC Riverside on Saturday.

