Buffen, Tyree double up to send Ole Miss past Seattle 65-52

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)KJ Buffen and Breein Tyree scored 13 and 10 points, respectively and Mississippi was never seriously threatened Tuesday as the Rebels defeated Seattle 65-52.

Ole Miss (4-0) led 30-17 at halftime and by as many as 28 points, the final time on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez, for a 52-24 lead with 11:09 left. Buffen had a game-high eight rebounds, while Tyree added a game-high five assists.

Terrell Brown scored 17 points for Seattle (2-4), 10 in the second half, but the Redhawks struggled offensively, shooting 16 of 56 (28.6%) from the field and 4 of 17 (23.5%) from 3-point range. Ole Miss out rebounded the Redhawks 39-31.

Ole Miss shot 21 of 49 (43%) from the field, including a 1-for-10 stretch in the final four minutes after the issue had been decided. The Rebels finished 4 of 17 (23.5%) from the 3-point line and a season-best 19 of 22 (8.46%) from the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Seattle: The Redhawks managed only two field goals, 2-of-18 shooting, during a 12-minute stretch in the first half that settled the issue.

Physically, Jim Hayford’s club did not appear over matched and has a solid inside-outside combination with 6-foot-9 Myles Carter and Brown, the offensive leader in every statistical category.

Ole Miss: The Rebels have put together decisive scoring spurts in each of their four season-opening wins at home. This time it was a 21-5 run, highlighted by Tyree and reserve freshman guard Austin Crowley, that built an insurmountable 30-14 lead. Ole Miss has been impressive in racing to a 4-0 start, but the non-conference schedule increases in difficulty immediately with three consecutive road games.

UP NEXT

Seattle: The Redhawks face Bucknell in the NIT Season Tip-Off on in Orlando, Fla. on Monday.

Ole Miss: Visits No. 16 Memphis on Saturday.

