WASHINGTON (AP)Xander Rice’s 23 points helped Bucknell defeat American 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Rice shot 8 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bison (9-15, 2-9 Patriot League). Ian Motta scored 16 points and added three steals. Jack Forrest went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Geoff Sprouse finished with 16 points and two steals for the Eagles (14-8, 6-5). American also got 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Matt Rogers. Johnny O’Neil also recorded 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

