Bucknell defeats Holy Cross 65-62 in Patriot League tourney

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Andrew Funk recorded 17 points as Bucknell narrowly beat Holy Cross 65-62 in the first round of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

The Bison advance to face No. 2 seed American on Thursday.

Jimmy Sotos added 14 points for the Bison, who forced a season-high 24 turnovers..

Avi Toomer had 10 points for Bucknell (13-19).

Joe Pridgen had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (3-29). He also committed 10 turnovers. Matt Faw added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Connor Niego had 11 rebounds and five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.