Bucknell beats American 64-59 in Patriot League quarterfinal

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Avi Toomer scored 18 points and No. 7 seed Bucknell pulled away with a 6-1 surge in the final minute to beat second-seeded American 64-59 on Thursday night in a Patriot League quarterfinal.

Bucknell (14-19) will play in a Sunday semifinal at third-seeded Boston University (19-13), which swept the Bison in the regular season.

Toomer was 6 of 9 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Paul Newman added 12 points and John Meeks had 10 for Bucknell.

Sa’eed Nelson scored 22 points to lead American (16-14). Jamir Harris added 15 points.

Meeks hit a jumper with 1:01 remaining to give the Bison a two-point lead. American had a turnover on its next possession, and Bucknell made it 62-58 with 18.7 seconds to go when Jimmy Sotos drove the lane, dribbled the ball behind his back that

.

Toomer capped the scoring with a pair of free throws with nine seconds left.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.