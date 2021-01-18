Bucknell 77, Lehigh 61

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Chandler Vaudrin had a season-high 20 points and Winthrop set a program record with its 20th straight victory dating to last season after beating Presbyterian 78-66 on Wednesday.

Winthrop (15-0, 12-0 Big South Conference) topped its previous record of 19 straight wins set by the 2006-07 team. The Eagles have a two-game advantage on No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak.