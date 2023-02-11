PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. scored 25 points to help Norfolk State hold off Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-73 on Saturday.

Bryant also had five rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (17-7, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dana Tate finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Caheim Brown made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and scored 13.

Da’Shawn Phillip finished with 20 points and two steals for the Hawks (14-9, 6-2), who saw a seven-game win streak end. Chace Davis added 11 points and Nathaniel Pollard Jr. pitched in with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Norfolk State hosts Delaware State, while Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.