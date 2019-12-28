Brown’s season-high 29 leads Bradley past Toledo 78-66

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Darrell Brown scored a season-high 29 points as Bradley extended its home winning streak to eight games, topping Toledo 78-66 on Saturday.

Brown was 9-of-21 shooting and hit a 3-pointer to give Bradley a 5-3 lead it never relinquished. He made all nine free throws.

Nate Kennell added 15 points with nine rebounds for Bradley (9-4), Antonio Thomas added 14 points and Ja’Shon Henry 12 with nine rebounds. Top scorer and rebounder Elijah Childs missed a second straight game with a hand injury.

Bradley was 27-for-32 at the free-throw line.

Marreon Jackson scored 14 points with six assists for the Rockets (8-5). Willie Jackson and Luke Knapke each scored 13 points, Jackson grabbing eight rebounds and Knapke nine boards, three assists and three blocks.

The Rockets came as close as 60-55 on a Jackson 3-pointer, but Bradley responded with a 10-5 run.

Bradley matches up against Drake at home on Tuesday to open Missouri Valley Conference play. Toledo is at Ball State Friday to begin the Mid-American Conference season.

