Brown wins fifth straight game behind Anderson’s 51 points

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Brandon Anderson scored 31 points as Brown defeated Penn 75-63 on Friday night.

Zach Hunsaker had 21 points for Brown (12-8, 5-2 Ivy League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Jaylan Gainey added 12 rebounds.

AJ Brodeur had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Quakers (12-8, 4-3), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Brodeur reached 870 career rebounds, jumping two places into fourth on the Penn all-time list.

Jordan Dingle added 16 points for Penn. Max Martz had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Brown matches up against Princeton on the road on Saturday. Penn takes on Yale at home on Saturday.

