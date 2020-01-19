Brown scores 37 points in EKU’s win over Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jomaru Brown scored 37 points, making 18 of 19 free throws including four in the final minute that provided the winning margin for Eastern Kentucky it its 92-88 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Brown was called for traveling with 17.2 seconds left and his team ahead by two. But Tennessee State’s Jy’lan Washington missed underneath and Brown grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made two free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining.

Michael Moreno added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Colonels (7-12, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

Carlos Marshall Jr. led the Tigers (12-7, 4-2) with 22 points. Washington and Michael Littlejohn added 18 each and Shakem Johnson scored 13 points with nine rebounds.

The win snapped the Colonels’ five-game losing streak in the series.

Eastern Kentucky faces Jacksonville State on the road on Thursday. Tennessee State takes on Austin Peay on the road on Thursday.

