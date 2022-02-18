MONROE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien hit the first of two free throws with two seconds left to lift Louisiana-Lafayette to a 78-77 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday night.

Jordan Brown had 26 points and Jalen Dalcourt added 16 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (11-13, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Julien contributed 15 points.

Louisiana-Lafayette posted a season-high 20 assists.

Andre Jones had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks (13-14, 5-10). Russell Harrison added 16 points. Elijah Gonzales had 13 points and five steals.

