Brown scores 24 to lead Murray St. over Belmont 85-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Tevin Brown scored 24 points, including a key 3-pointer with 51 seconds to go, Anthony Smith had a double-double and Murray State won its eighth straight game, beating Belmont 85-75 on Thursday night.

Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Racers (14-5, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jaiveon Eaves had 13 points.

Belmont closed the first half with a pair of 3-pointers to grab a 35-31 lead and opened the second half with another trey and a layup.

Murray State slowly got back in the game, finally taking the lead for good on a Brown layup followed by a Eaves 3-pointer that made it 70-65 with 3:43 to play. Brown’s 3 made it 79-72 and then the Racers made six straight free throws for a 9-0 run.

Adam Kunkel had 23 points for the Bruins (14-6, 5-2), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Nick Muszynski added 19 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.