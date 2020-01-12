Brown scores 21 to lift Bradley past S. Illinois 67-48

NCAA Basketball
PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Darrell Brown had 21 points as Bradley won its 10th consecutive home game, getting past Southern Illinois 67-48 on Saturday night.

Ja’Shon Henry had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bradley (12-5, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Koch Bar added 6 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Bradley entered the locker room at halftime trailing narrowly, 29-26, but the Braves were able to outscore the Salukis 41-19 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Salukis’ 19 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Marcus Domask had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Salukis (8-9, 2-2). Barret Benson added 10 rebounds.

Bradley plays Missouri State on the road on Wednesday. Southern Illinois plays Loyola of Chicago on the road on Thursday.

