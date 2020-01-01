Brown scores 19 to lift Bradley past Drake 80-72

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Darrell Brown had 19 points and eight assists as Bradley won its ninth consecutive home game, beating Drake 80-72 on Tuesday night.

Nate Kennell had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bradley (10-4, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Ja’Shon Henry had 10 points for the hosts.

Liam Robbins had 21 points for the Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1). Jonah Jackson added 15 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and 12 assists.

Bradley faces Northern Iowa on the road on Saturday. Drake matches up against Indiana State at home on Saturday.

