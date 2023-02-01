PHILADELPHIA (AP)Charlie Brown had 18 points and Saint Joseph beat Rhode Island 64-50 on Wednesday night.

Brown added eight rebounds and six steals for the Hawks (11-11, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds II was 5 of 12 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 15 points. Lynn Greer III shot 5 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Rams (8-14, 4-6) were led by Brayon Freeman, who posted 14 points and three steals. Malik Martin added seven points, 13 rebounds and four assists for Rhode Island. Ishmael Leggett also put up seven points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.