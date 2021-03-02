Brown lifts Miami (OH) over Bowling Green 84-79 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP)Jordyn Jenkins scored a career-high 16 points, Endyia Rogers added 15 points and dished off a career-high 11 assists and eighth-seeded USC defeated ninth-seeded Arizona State 71-65 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.

The Trojans (11-11) earned a meeting with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stanford in a quarterfinal game on Thursday.