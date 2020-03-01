Brown lifts McNeese State over Houston Baptist 100-80

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Roydell Brown had 23 points and 10 rebounds as McNeese State routed Houston Baptist 100-80 on Saturday night.

Dru Kuxhausen added 21 points for McNeese State (14-15, 9-9 Southland Conference). Sha’markus Kennedy had 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. A.J. Lawson added 13 points.

McNeese State scored 60 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Ian DuBose had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Huskies (3-24, 3-15), who have lost seven consecutive games. Jalon Gates added 18 points. Benjamin Uloko had 14 points.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. McNeese State defeated Houston Baptist 102-89 on Jan. 25. McNeese State takes on Nicholls State on the road on Wednesday. Houston Baptist plays Incarnate Word on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.