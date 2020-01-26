Brown carries Eastern Kentucky past Tennessee Tech 80-74

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jomaru Brown had 31 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 80-74 on Saturday night.

Brown hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Michael Moreno had 11 points for Eastern Kentucky (9-12, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ty Taylor added 10 points. JacQuess Hobbs had nine assists.

Jr. Clay had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (5-16, 2-6). Amadou Sylla added 10 points and eight rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 74-59 on Jan. 2. Eastern Kentucky matches up against UT Martin at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech takes on Belmont at home on Thursday.

