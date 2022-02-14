AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and No. 17 Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers 83-77 on Monday night.

Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida’s run reached 7-0 as the Gators built a 67-55 lead. The Gators led by 14 with just under six minutes to go and 77-66 with 1:54 remaining.

Despite shooting 61.5% in the quarter, the Gators saw Auburn draw within 78-74 with 18 seconds left. Broughton made two free throws for Florida, then Auburn’s Annie Hughes hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-77 with 9 seconds remaining. Florida’s Emanuely de Oliveira got a key offensive rebound after a missed free throw, then Moore made two free throws to cap the scoring.

Moore scored 15 points, Jordyn Merritt 13, Kiara Smith 12 and Nine Rickards 10 for the Gators (19-6, 9-3 SEC).

Honesty Scott-Grayson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Auburn (9-14, 1-11). Aicha Coulibaly scored 15, Annie Hughes 13 and Sania Wells 12.

The Gators have won the past five games in the series.

Both teams play on Thursday. Florida will be at home against Arkansas while Auburn travels to No. 1 South Carolina.

