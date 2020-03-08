Brodeur triple-double lifts Penn past Columbia 85-65

NCAA Basketball
PHILADELPHIA (AP)AJ Brodeur registered a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lift Penn to an 85-65 win over Columbia in a regular season finale on Saturday night.

Devon Goodman had 17 points for Penn (16-11, 8-6 Ivy League). Ryan Betley added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Dingle had 14 points.

Mike Smith had 20 points for the Lions (6-24, 1-13), who have now lost 13 games in a row. Ike Nweke added 13 points. Jack Forrest had 13 points.

The Quakers improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Penn defeated Columbia 76-67 on Feb. 8.

