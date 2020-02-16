Brodeur scores 19 points, lifts Penn past Yale 69-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP)AJ Brodeur posted 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Penn topped Yale 69-61 on Saturday night.

Max Martz had 12 points for Penn (13-8, 5-3 Ivy League). Devon Goodman added 10 points.

Paul Atkinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-6, 6-2). Azar Swain added 13 points. Jordan Bruner had seven rebounds.

Penn faces Dartmouth on the road on Friday. Yale matches up against Cornell on the road on Friday.

