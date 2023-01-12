JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored 21 points as Jacksonville State beat North Florida 72-63 on Thursday night.

Brigham also contributed nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (8-10, 1-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Skyelar Potter scored 13 points, going 4 of 9 (3 for 5 from distance). Juwan Perdue recorded 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys (7-10, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jose Placer added 13 points and six rebounds for North Florida. Dorian James also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Jacksonville State hosts Jacksonville while North Florida visits Kennesaw State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.