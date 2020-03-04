Bridges lifts UIC over IUPUI 93-59 in Horizon tourney

CHICAGO (AP)Braelen Bridges and Tarkus Ferguson each scored 14 points to lift Illinois-Chicago to a 93-59 win over IUPUI in the first round of the Horizon Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Bridges grabbed 10 rebounds and Ferguson had six rebounds and six assists for UIC (16-16). Marcus Ottey added 13 points and four steals. Godwin Boahen had 13 points and six assists.

The 93 points were a season best for fourth-seeded Illinois-Chicago, which led at halftime 53-22.

Marcus Burk had 21 points for the ninth-seeded Jaguars (7-25). Jaylen Minnett added 15 points. Grant Weatherford had 12 points and eight rebounds.

UIC will host fifth-seeded Youngstown State on Thursday.

