Brey’s Irish lose Carmody to injury, Doherty to transfer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Kayla Robbins scored 23 points and No. 24 Michigan rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and beat Syracuse 84-76 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Thursday night.

Naz Hillmon added 16 points for the Wolverines (7-1), who closed out the final three minutes of overtime with a 9-2 run.