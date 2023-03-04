BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Xavier Brewer and Lorenzo Downey scored 16 points apiece as Alabama A&M beat Southern 68-65 on Saturday night.

Brewer had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-17, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Downey was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance). Messiah Thompson recorded 11 points and was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 8 from distance).

The Jaguars (15-16, 11-7) were led in scoring by Brion Whitley, who finished with 17 points and five steals. Southern also got 12 points and three steals from Terrell Williams Jr. Tyrone Lyons also had 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.