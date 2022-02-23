DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Koby Brea had 16 points off the bench to lift Dayton to an 82-61 win over Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

Mustapha Amzil had 16 points for Dayton (20-8, 12-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Toumani Camara added 12 points. R.J. Blakney had 11 points.

Dayton dominated the first half and led 46-23 at the break. The Minutemen’s 23 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Michael Steadman had 14 points for the Minutemen (12-14, 5-9). C.J. Kelly added 11 points.

Noah Fernandes, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup led the Minutemen, was held scoreless.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com