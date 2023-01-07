PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalil Brantley scored 29 points and Jhamir Brickus added five in the overtime as La Salle knocked off Rhode Island 77-75 on Saturday.

Brantley also contributed eight rebounds for the Explorers (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Brickus scored 13 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Fousseyni Drame recorded nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Brickus hit two free throws with 5 seconds left in regulation to make it 71-all and force OT and his 3-pointer with 31 seconds to play gave La Salle the lead for good at 76-75.

Jalen Carey led the way for the Rams (5-10) with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Brayon Freeman added 18 points and four assists for Rhode Island. Ishmael Leggett also recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Brantley scored 12 points in the first half for La Salle, who led 36-31 at halftime. Brantley scored 17 second-half points as La Salle and Rhode Island ended regulation tied 71-71. Brickus scored his five the overtime points while finishing 2 of 2 from the floor.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. La Salle visits UMass while Rhode Island hosts Saint Bonaventure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.