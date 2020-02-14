Bramah a bull in leading Robert Morris past Mt. Saint Mary’s

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)AJ Bramah came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds and Robert Morris beat Mount Saint Mary’s 77-60 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 forward also distributed four assists and never turned it over.

Robert Morris (15-11, 11-2 Northeast Conference) led 33-30 at halftime, and a 17-6 run within the first six minutes to start of the second half put the Colonials firmly in control. They led by double digits the rest of the way.

Sayveon McEwen – also off the bench – scored 12 and Josh Williams was the lone Robert Morris starter in double figures with 11.

Robert Morris has won six straight and 11 of its last 13.

Malik Jefferson led the Mountaineers (10-15, 6-6) with 17 points, Vado Morse 14 and Damian Chong Qui 12. Mount Saint Mary’s has lost four of five.

