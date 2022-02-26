DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Luka Brajkovic recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Davidson to a 66-45 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Sam Mennenga had 17 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (24-4, 14-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Michael Jones added 12 points. Hyunjung Lee had 10 points.

The Rams’ 24.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Davidson opponent this season. Additionally, the Wildcats forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Chuba Ohams had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (13-14, 6-9). Antrell Charlton added seven rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Davidson defeated Fordham 69-66 on Jan. 22.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com