NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons had 21 points in Bradley’s 79-61 victory over Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Leons shot 7 of 11 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line for the Braves (18-8, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Ville Tahvanainen shot 5 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Redbirds (10-16, 5-10) were led in scoring by Malachi Poindexter, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Darius Burford added 12 points and five assists for Illinois State. In addition, Kendall Lewis had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.