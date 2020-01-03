Boyd scores season-high 25 in California Baptist’s 76-67 win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Brandon Boyd scored a season-high 25 points to lead California Baptist to its seventh straight victory, 76-67, over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Boyd shot 7 of 11 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and made all eight of his free throws for the Lancers (10-4). Milan Acquaah added 19 points, making all nine of his free throws. The Lancers were 25 of 29 from the line and 7 of 15 from the arc while shooting 48% overall. Ferron Flavors Jr. added 14 points.

Jordan Jackson scored 17 points, Javon Levi added 16 and Quinton Johnson II 10 for the Vaqueros (4-10), who lost their fifth straight.

UTRGV had a seven-point lead early in the second half when the Lancers went on an 18-2 run and led the rest of the way. The Vaqueros got within three with 5 1/2 minutes left but Acquaah scored consecutive baskets and Boyd added another to provide a cushion down the stretch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.